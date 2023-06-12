Search icon
Bengaluru: Dutch YouTuber harassed, manhandled in market while vlogging, video surfaces

The video of the incident has gone viral on the social media, with people seeking strict punishment for the culprit, who is said to be a local vendor, for his misbehaviour.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 03:37 PM IST

A Dutch vlogger and YouTuber was allegedly harassed and manhandled by a man at the busy 'chor bazaar' in the City market here, following which police swung into action and have arrested the miscreant. The video of the incident has gone viral on the social media, with people seeking strict punishment for the culprit, who is said to be a local vendor, for his misbehaviour.

In the video, it can be seen that as the YouTuber Pedro Mota was recording his experience in the market, suddenly a man grabbed his hand and questioned him for recording a video. Even as the foreign national initially greets the man by saying namaste and then asks him to let go of his hand, the man pushes him. Soon, Mota hurriedly leaves the spot.

Posting the video of the incident on his YouTube channel "Madly Rover" on Monday, Mota wrote, "Foreigner traveling in India experiences the thieves market in Bangalore, also known as the Sunday market or chor bazaar. But exploring the area started out on the wrong foot as an angry man attacked me by grabbing and twisting my hand and arm, lunging after me as I tried to escape. After I had some street food, met great local Indian people and haggled for a new buttoned shirt."

Responding to a tweet seeking action against the guy who misbehaved with Mota, Bengaluru police said, action has been taken and the person concerned rounded up. Strict action will be taken against him. No such misbehaviour with foreign tourists will be tolerated.

City Police Commissioner B Dayananda tweeted, "It's an old video which has come into circulation now. The person harassing in the video has been identified, traced and action taken. No scope for such high-handedness in Namma Bengaluru against anybody."

