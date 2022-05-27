Bengaluru doctor forced to click photos with girls, pay Rs 1.16 crore over fake prostitution case

The police have arrested three people in connection with the case.

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a doctor in Karnataka's Aland town was blackmailed by a group, including his friend, and forced to pay Rs 1.16 crore over a fake prostitution case. The police have arrested three people, including a woman, for honey-trapping the doctor and extorting the money.

Dr Shankar Baburao wanted to secure a medical seat for his son for which he contacted his friend Nagaraj from Kalaburagi. The complainant said he had paid Rs 60 lakh in installments to Nagaraj. However, he failed to get a medical seat for his son. When he demanded the money back, Nagaraj honey-trapped him and forced him to pay Rs 50 lakh more.

According to the complaint, Nagaraj had asked Baburao to come to Bengaluru for the money in January 2020. He had booked a room for him. The accused was also staying at the same place.

The doctor told the police that in the early hours he heard a knock on the door of his room. When he opened, two women barged inside and sat on the bed. Immediately, three persons claiming themselves as police also came and accused him of being involved in illegal activity.

They made the doctor stand with those women and clicked photos. They took gold jewellery and Rs 35,000 from the doctor. Then Nagaraj, in the pretext of helping the doctor, called a friend who demanded Rs 70 lakh to prevent a prostitution case against him.

Nagaraj later demanded Rs 20 lakh from the doctor who refused to pay.

With inputs from IANS