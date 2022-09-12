Bengaluru doctor ditches traffic, runs for 45 mins to perform surgery; watch video

Bengaluru is notable for its traffic, which makes it painfully difficult to travel short distances. However, the account of a doctor who made a surprising choice in order to save the life of his patient is turning out to be a motivational tale.

Dr Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon at Manipal Hospitals, was on his way to perform an emergency laparoscopic gallbladder surgery on August 30 when he got stuck in the traffic jam on the Sarjapur-Marathalli stretch.

When he was in the last stretch of his journey, he realised he was getting horribly late. “The last stretch usually takes 10 mins. I was stuck in the traffic, getting nervous about being late. I checked Google Maps which showed that it will take another 45 minutes,” he said in an interview.

“I commute every day from central Bangalore to Manipal Hospitals, Sarjapur, which is in the Southeast of Bangalore. I left home well in time for the surgery. My team was all set and prepared to perform the surgery as soon as I would reach the hospital. Looking at the huge traffic, I decided to leave the car with the driver and ran towards the hospital without thinking twice,” he added.

As soon as he entered the operating room, Dr. Nandakumar's team, who was prepared to put the patient under anaesthesia, got to work. The doctor quickly changed into surgical gear and started the procedure.

The procedure was successful, and the patient was discharged on time from the hospital.