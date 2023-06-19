Search icon
Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express trial run begins today, to be launched on this date

Bengaluru and Dharwad Vande Bharat Express will be the second such train in Karnataka.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 05:56 AM IST

The South Western Railway will conduct a trial run of Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Dharwad on Monday, June 19. The Railway authorities have planned to dedicate the train to public on June 26, according to top officials of the South Western Railway (SWR).

In a statement, the SWR said that the trial run of Vande Bharat Express comprising eight coaches will depart Bengaluru at 5.45 AM and reach Dharwad at 12.40 PM. The return journey of the semi high-speed luxury train from Dharwad will start at 1.15 PM and reach Bengaluru at 8.10 PM.

During the trial run, the train will have three brief halts at Yashwantpur, Davangere and Hubballi. Sources in the SWR said 90 per cent of the track has been improved to run the train at a speed of 110-kilometre per hour.

"Out of 489 km track, 386 km are fit for 110 kmph speed. The rest will be upgraded by July this year," a senior Railway official told PTI. After Mysuru-Chennai, this will be the second Vande Bharat Express in Karnataka, which will run between Bengaluru and Dharwad.

