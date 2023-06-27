Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express launched, check timings, ticket prices, list of stations | Representational Photo

Karnataka received its second premium semi-high speed luxury train Vande Bharat Express on Tuesday. The train will run between state capital Bengaluru and Dharwad. Currently, a Vande Bharat Express train plies between Mysuru and Tamil Nadu capital Chennai via Bengaluru.

Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express ticket price

As per details shared by authorities, the ticket price of the Bengaluru-Dharwad journey will be less than the Dharwad-Bengaluru trip due to additional facilities provided to passengers on the return leg. It will be Rs 230 more expensive.

From Dharwad to Bengaluru, the passengers will be given lunch and snacks. Bengaluru-Dharwad passengers will only be served breakfast/snacks.

From Bengaluru to Dharwad, a single ticket in AC Chair car class will cost Rs 1,165 on the new Vande Bharat Express. Bengaluru-Dharwad executive class ticket is priced at Rs 2,210.

Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express train timings

The Bengaluru-Dharwad train will depart from KSR Bengaluru City Railway Station (SBC) at 5:45 am. It will reach Dharwad at 12:10 pm. The Dharwad-Bengaluru train will begin at 1:15 pm and reach Bengaluru by 7:45 pm.

Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express list of stations

On the inaugural run between Bengaluru and Dharwad, the train will stop at the following stations: Hubballi, Haveri, Ranebennur, Harihar, Davangere, Chikkajajur, Birur, Arasikere, Tiptur, Ammasandra, Tumakuru, Doddabele, Chikkabanavara, and Yeshwantpur.

(Inputs from PTI)