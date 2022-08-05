Search icon
Bengaluru dentist throws mentally challenged daughter from 4th floor for hampering her career: Police

Bengaluru: The incident took place in the Sampangiramanagar area of Bengaluru.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 03:05 PM IST

Bengaluru dentist throws mentally challenged daughter from 4th floor for hampering her career: Police
Bengaluru (File)

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru woman allegedly threw her four-year-old mentally challenged daughter from the fourth floor of a building as she was hampering her career, the police said on Friday. The accused is a dentist by profession. 

The incident took place in the Sampangiramanagar area of Bengaluru. The accused tried to die by suicide after throwing her daughter but was rescued by neighbours.

Her husband Kiran lodged a complaint against the accused identified as Dr Sushma. They were a resident of the Advaith Ashraya apartment in CKC Garden.

CCTV footage also showed the woman throwing her daughter down. 

Sushma had tried to abandon her daughter at a railway station. Upon learning about it, Kiran immediately rushed to the station and found their daughter, the police said.

With inputs from IANS

