Bengaluru: Delivery man dies after being dragged by drunk drivers

Representational Image

Karnataka: In a horrifying incident, a food delivery boy was killed after a car collided with his bike and dragged him for 100 metres. The incident occurred near Rajarajeshwari Nagar Metro Station in Bengaluru, according to the police.

Locals tracked and caught the driver when he tried to flee the scene, and they turned him over to the police on Monday morning.

Five people were apparently drunk when the incident happened around 1:45 in the morning as they were en route to drop off a friend.

The deceased has been identified as Pavan Kumar, who is from the Mysuru district's HD Kote and the driver, Vinayak, a resident of Vijaynagar in Bengaluru. He and his four other friends, including 3 women, had consumed alcohol earlier.

Vinayak got arrested but others managed to escape the scene. The accused is a sales executive at a car store, according to the police. At the Byatarayanapura traffic police station, a case has been filed.

Despite the fact that the driver was intoxicated, the police have filed a complaint under the appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), specifically Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act (Drink and drive) and Section 279 of the IPC (rash and negligent driving). This occurs at the same time that traffic police have reported cases under Section 304 A (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).