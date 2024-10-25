The Karnakata CM further announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased, while ex-gratia for the injured will be given after seeing them in the hospital

The death toll in the October 22 collapse of an under-construction building in the Babusabpalya region of east Bengaluru has risen to nine with one more body being discovered under the debris of the building on Friday morning. The under-construction building collapsed in the Horamavu Agara area of eastern Bengaluru amid heavy rain on Wednesday. Yesterday Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inspected the site of the building collapse.

The Karnakata CM further announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased, while ex-gratia for the injured will be given after seeing them in the hospital. "Those hospitalised expenditures will be taken care of by the government. Moreover, 5 lakh ex-gratia is to be given by the government; ex-gratia for injured will be announced after seeing them at the hospital," he said while speaking to reporters at the site. Siddaramaiah also mentioned that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) has been directed to stop all illegal constructions in the city. "This is an unauthorized building that was being built; it has not collapsed because of the rain but collapsed because of substandard work. For this, a notice has been given.

Suspension too has happened. Zonal officials will be given notice too," he said. The Chief Minister also slammed the opposition Bharatiya Janta Party which has targetted his government on the situation of the city after the rains. Karnataka Assembly Leader of Opposition R Ashok took a jibe at the Karnataka government after he expressed grief over the October 22 building collapse incident. According to official sources, the collapse had claimed the lives of eight people and injured six others. Speaking to the reporters, Karnataka Assembly LoP said that it was an extremely sad incident due to which eight people lost their lives. "It is a very sad incident. Eight people have died in this. The search operation is on. This is the negligence of the government. Why was permission given to build 1+6 floors? For the commission of this government, we have lost lives. This government is sleeping. As you can see, there is debris everywhere," he said.

An FIR has been registered at Hennur police station against three accused: Munirajareddy, Mohan Reddy, and Elumalai, in connection with the collapse. Bhuvan Reddy, son of Munirajareddy, under whose name the building was being constructed, has also been arrested. The contractor, Muniyappa, responsible for constructing the four floors, has also been taken into custody, according to DCP East D Devaraja.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)