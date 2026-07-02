Bengaluru Daycare Horror: Toddlers allegedly locked in bathrooms, put inside washing machines; FIR registered

A case has been registered against five caregivers at a Bengaluru daycare after videos allegedly showed toddlers being subjected to shocking punishments, including being placed inside a washing machine and locked in bathrooms.

A daycare centre operating inside the Bengaluru campus of IT company Capgemini has come under scrutiny after caregivers were accused of subjecting toddlers to disturbing forms of punishment. A police case has been registered against five women working at the centre following allegations of abuse involving children aged between two and three years.

Shocking Allegations Surface

According to officials, children at the daycare were allegedly forced to sit inside the drum of a front-loading washing machine, sprayed with water using a toilet jet spray and locked inside bathrooms when they cried.

"The toddlers were made to sit in washing machines, water was sprayed into their mouths and they were locked inside bathrooms to silence them when they cried," an official said. The allegations came to light after videos purportedly showing the abuse surfaced on social media and quickly went viral.

Police Complaint And Child Rights Probe

The incident has led to a police complaint as well as a separate complaint before the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. Authorities are now investigating the allegations and examining the videos that have surfaced online.

The case has triggered outrage among parents, many of whom had entrusted the facility with the care of their children while they worked on the corporate campus.

Concerns Over Safety In Corporate Daycare Centres

The incident has also raised wider concerns about the monitoring and safety standards of childcare facilities operating within corporate offices and campuses. Parents have expressed shock over the allegations, questioning how such incidents could allegedly take place inside a daycare meant to provide a safe environment for children.

Capgemini Responds

In a statement, Capgemini said, "Capgemini's foremost priority is the health, safety and well-being of its employees and their families. We are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and assisting them in their efforts to establish the facts. As a precautionary measure, we are temporarily closing the Bengaluru on-campus daycare facility."

The company said it is cooperating with authorities as the investigation into the alleged abuse continues.