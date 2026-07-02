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Bengaluru Daycare Abuse Case: Whistleblower who exposed alleged mistreatment of toddlers was 'fired'

Authorities are investigating alleged child abuse at a daycare inside Capgemini's Bengaluru campus after disturbing videos surfaced showing children being mistreated.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 02, 2026, 04:08 PM IST

Bengaluru Daycare Abuse Case: Whistleblower who exposed alleged mistreatment of toddlers was 'fired'
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A shocking case of alleged child abuse has emerged from a daycare centre located inside the Bengaluru campus of global consulting firm Capgemini, where authorities suspect young children may have been systematically mistreated by caregivers over a prolonged period.

A district child protection officer said the centre had enrolled around 50 to 60 children, with approximately 15 to 20 attending daily. Officials believe the alleged abuse had been ongoing for some time, although earlier complaints were reportedly not acted upon.

Probation Officer Tilakesh Kumar said a previous whistleblower had raised concerns about the daycare, but was allegedly dismissed from employment after reporting the issue.

“Earlier, someone informed the supervisor, but no action was taken,” Kumar said, adding that authorities had long suspected misconduct but were only recently able to obtain evidence.

The case came to light after disturbing videos were shared by a complainant this week. The footage reportedly showed children as young as two years old being subjected to abuse, including being placed inside a washing machine while water was sprayed and being locked inside bathrooms.

The videos were subsequently forwarded to a child helpline, triggering an official complaint.

“The people who are supposed to take care of the children… they abuse them because the children cry or make noise. To stop them crying, they put them inside washing machines and lock them in bathrooms,” Kumar said.

Following the complaint, authorities contacted the whistleblower, who shared the videos with them. Officials then approached the police and filed a formal case.

A case has been registered against five caregivers, and the evidence has been submitted to the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. Investigations are currently underway.

Capgemini has said that the health, safety, and well-being of employees and their families is its top priority. The company added that it is fully cooperating with the investigation and has temporarily closed the daycare facility as a precautionary measure.

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