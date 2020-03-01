Bengaluru court extends judicial custody of Amulya Leona, who raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan at anti-CAA rally

The judicial custody of Amulya has been extended till March 5.

A Bengaluru court on Sunday extended the judicial custody of Amulya Leona, the girl who had raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan in the presence of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi at an anti-CAA rally in the city a week ago.

The judicial custody of Amulya has been extended till March 5. Earlier, she was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

According to the police, a suo moto case under Section 124A (sedition), 153A and B (promoting enmity between different groups and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) have been registered against the girl.

On February 20, a ruckus erupted during a rally in Bengaluru against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), where AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi was also present.

To the distress of the organisers of the protest, a girl, now identified as Amulya Leona, had taken to the stage and raised the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan in presence of the AIMIM chief, who immediately stopped her and condemned her action.

During the rally, the organisers of the "Save Constitution" protest had invited her to speak on-stage, soon after AIMIM leader had addressed the gathering. However, taking to the stage, Amulya asked the people present at the gathering to shout 'Pakistan Zindabad' along with her.

The organisers present onstage, realising the extent of the impending controversy, tried to snatch the microphone away from her and visibly manhandled her almost immediately. But Amulya held on. Her defense was that she was seemingly trying to make some obscure point about "the difference between the slogans 'Hindustan Zindabad' and 'Pakistan Zindabad'".

However, the police had already arrived by then and footage captured by news agency ANI shows that she was forced away from the stage.

Soon after this, Owaisi tried his hands at disaster management and said that he condemned her statement, making it clear that the girl, Amulya, was not associated with the AIMIM. "I condemn this statement. The woman is not associated with us. Humare liye Bharat Zindabad tha, zindabad rahega (For us, the slogan has always been 'Long live India' and so will it remain)," the AIMIM chief said taking to the microphone soon after the ruckus.

The incident has generated widespread controversy and condemnation. Even her father has condemned the incident and said that he had warned Amulya repeatedly "not to join the Muslims" and get involved in the anti-CAA protests.