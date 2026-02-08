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Bengaluru Police appeal for peace ahead of August 13 'Karnataka Bandh' call

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Bengaluru Police appeal for peace ahead of August 13 'Karnataka Bandh' call

The Bengaluru City Police said they fully respect citizens' democratic right to protest peacefully within the law, adding that it is equally important to respect the right of other citizens to carry out daily activities without obstruction.

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ANI

Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 01:24 AM IST

Bengaluru Police appeal for peace ahead of August 13 'Karnataka Bandh' call
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The Bengaluru City Police have appealed for calm and cooperation ahead of the 'Karnataka Bandh' called for August 13, 2026, in protest against the Cauvery Water Management Authority's order on Cauvery water allocation to Tamil Nadu. In a press note issued, the Commissioner of Police said several organisations have called for the bandh, while other organisations have informed police that they are not supporting it.

The Bengaluru City Police stated that they fully respect citizens' democratic right to protest peacefully within the law. At the same time, police said it is equally important to respect the right of other citizens to carry out daily activities without obstruction. "All organisations and members of the public are requested to cooperate with the Bengaluru City Police in maintaining peace, public order and normalcy in the city," the note said.

Police warned that no individual or organisation should force, threaten or compel anyone to participate in the bandh, close shops, establishments or institutions, obstruct vehicular movement, or participate in protests against their will. The department said any act involving violence, threats, damage to public or private property, obstruction of road traffic or essential services, or any other act of taking the law into one's own hands will be dealt with "firmly and appropriately in accordance with the law."

To ensure public safety and maintain law and order, the Bengaluru City Police have made precautionary and security arrangements across the city. Adequate police deployment, patrolling and security measures have been put in place at important and sensitive locations.

Police said schools and colleges, offices, shops and commercial establishments, public transport and other normal activities are expected to function as usual. Members of the public have been requested to continue daily activities without fear or apprehension. "Bengaluru City has always demonstrated a spirit of peace, mutual respect and cooperation. In order to uphold this tradition, all members of organisations and the general public are requested to extend their full cooperation to the Bengaluru City Police and help ensure that the city remains peaceful, safe and normal," the Commissioner said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

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