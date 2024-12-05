On December 5, the Bengaluru division of South Western Railway (SWR) is conducting a speed trial on the Bengaluru-Jolarpettai section to raise the speed limit from 110 km/h to 130 km/h.

In a significant update, the travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai on the Vande Bharat Express will be cut by 25 minutes, reducing it to four hours, as the railways aim to boost the speed on this route.

Similarly, the travel time of the Shatabdi Express, currently taking around five hours, will be reduced by at least 20 minutes. On December 5, the Bengaluru division of South Western Railway (SWR) is conducting a speed trial on the Bengaluru-Jolarpettai section to raise the speed limit from 110 km/h to 130 km/h. The new speed limit will be implemented once approval is received from the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

"The Bengaluru division of SWR will conduct a speed trial on the Bengaluru-Jolarpettai section on December 5 to increase the sectional speed," SWR said in a statement a day earlier according to a MoneyControl report.

The public has been advised not to trespass on railway tracks. Passengers at station platforms are urged to exercise caution, keep a safe distance from the tracks, and refrain from trespassing.

Last year, the speed limit on the Chennai-Jolarpettai route was raised to 130 km/h. Once approval is granted for the Bengaluru-Jolarpettai section, the entire Chennai route will have a speed limit of 130 km/h. This upgrade will primarily benefit the two Vande Bharat and two Shatabdi Express trains that operate daily between Bengaluru and Chennai.

During trial runs, the Vande Bharat train reached a maximum speed of 183 km/h, but its operational speed is limited to 160 km/h due to track limitations.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.