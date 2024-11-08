The official noted that a temple near Hoskote at Jinnagara Cross had previously slowed down progress due to the need for relocation.

Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway's 71 km stretch out of the total 260 km will open by the end of November. According to an official from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Bengaluru, a temple has delayed work on this Bengaluru-Chennai expressway has now been relocated, allowing construction to proceed swiftly on the remaining 400-metre section.

The official pointed out that the necessity for relocation at Jinnagara Cross, a temple close to Hoskote, had previously slowed down development. According to a New Indian Express article, the building is already progressing to complete the remaining portion within the month after the temple was relocated.

The first greenfield expressway project in South India is the Bengaluru-Chennai expressway, which will go through Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. The expressway, which was built for Rs 17,900 crore, can reach speeds of up to 120 kmph and could cut the six-hour travel time between the two cities to less than three. Package 1 from Hoskote to Malur (27.1 km), Package 2 from Malur to Bangarpet (27.1 km), and Package 3 from Bangarpet to Bethamangala (17.5 km) included the three sections of the Karnataka construction.

The motorway is now expected to open fully next year, despite Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari's original goal of having it finished by March of this year. This is due to delays in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Travel from Bengaluru to Malur and Bangarpet will be possible in the interim because to the completion of Karnataka's sections.