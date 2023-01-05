Search icon
Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway to shorten travel time due to high maximum speed; Nitin Gadkari inspects progress

Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: The project will be cost-efficient for the vehicles plying on the road as it will reduce fuel consumption.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 03:47 PM IST

Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway will also cut short the distance between the two cities (Representational)

A new expressway is being constructed between Bengaluru and Chennai on the lines of the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway. The Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway will not only shorten the distance between the two cities, it will also usher in more progress for the two mega cities. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inspected the progress of the ambitious project.

The expressway is being built at a cost of Rs 16,730 crore, the minister's office informed the media. The length of the road is 262 kilometers. It will have eight lanes. It will cut short the travel time between the two cities drastically as the expressway will ensure no disruptions during transit.

The maximum allowed speed on the expressway will be a whopping 120 kilometers per hour.

Earlier, the distance between Bengaluru and Chennai used to be 300 kilometers. The new road will cut short the distance to 262 kilometers.

The project will be cost-efficient for the vehicles plying on the road as it will reduce fuel consumption.

The expressway will also strengthen economic activities between Bengaluru and Chennai.

The road will give a fillip to trade and commerce as it will connect industrial hubs in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to the Chennai Port.

Gadkari intends to make India's infrastructure world class. He recently promised that by the end of the year 2024, India's roads will be on par with the United States of America.

He said his government was trying to improve the quality of construction as well as quantity.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is also being built with several similar features.

