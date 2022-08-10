Bengaluru-Chennai expressway to reduce travel time between cities: Here's all you need to know

Photo: File (Representational image)

The time of traveling between two cities i.e. Bengaluru and Chennai will be reduced. . In the next three years, the government intends to build 26 green expressways, including the Bengaluru-Chennai expressway. Nitin Gadkari, the transport minister, stated in the Rajya Sabha on August 3 that after the expressway is built, it will take just two hours to travel from Chennai to Bengaluru.

He stated, "In the next three years, we are developing 26 green expressways, and after that, one could travel in two hours from Delhi to Dehradun, Haridwar, or Jaipur.

According to him, once the expressways are built, it will take 2.5 hours to travel from Delhi to Chandigarh, 4 hours to travel from Delhi to Amritsar, 6 hours to travel from Delhi to Katra, 8 hours to travel from Delhi to Srinagar, 12 hours to travel from Delhi to Mumbai, and 2 hours to travel from Chennai to Bengaluru, according to news agency PTI.

Here's all you need to know

1) In May 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for the Bengaluru-Chennai highway.

2) The 262 km long Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway will cost more than Rs14,870 crore to construct.

READ | 'Solely on medical grounds': SC grants bail to Varavara Rao in Bhima Koregaon case

3) The states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu will be covered.

4) The route will begin at Hoskote on the outskirts of Bengaluru and proceed via the towns of Malur, Bangarpet, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Palamaner, Chittoor, and Ranipet. In Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram district, in Sriperumbudur, the expressway will come to an end.

5)This project's construction has been split up into three parts by the NHAI (National Highway Authority of India).

6) The expressway is a double-decker elevated road with four lanes.

7) It currently takes five to six hours to travel by car from Chennai to Bengaluru.

READ | Bihar political crisis: Know why JD-U’s Nitish Kumar took oath as CM 7 times before today

(With inputs from PTI)