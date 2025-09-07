Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway Progress in Photos: Latest update on India’s high-speed corridor

The 263 km Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway is partially open, with a 71-km stretch in Karnataka operational. While delays have pushed full completion to mid-2026, the project promises to cut travel time to just 2-3 hours and boost trade across the corridor.

The much-awaited Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway is finally taking shape, bringing the promise of a faster and smoother ride between the two cities. Spread across 263 km and built at a cost of over Rs 15,000 crore, this greenfield corridor is designed for speeds up to 120 km/h. Once fully ready, it will slash travel time from the current 7–8 hours to just about 2–3 hours.

Progress on the ground

Construction has been split into multiple sections across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Karnataka is already ahead, with a key 71-km stretch from Hoskote to Kolar Gold Fields opened for public use on September 4, 2025. This means commuters can already experience a part of the high-speed journey. In total, about 100 km of the expressway is operational so far.

However, not all stretches have been smooth sailing. Work passing through the Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary and certain hard-rock zones has been slower due to environmental safeguards and tough terrain. Engineers are using special excavation techniques and building animal crossings, while also taking up compensatory plantation drives to minimise ecological impact.

Delays, timelines and impact

Although the project was originally expected to be completed by the end of 2025, fresh timelines now point to mid-2026 for full opening. Delays have been caused by land acquisition hurdles, ecological concerns and engineering challenges.

Despite the setbacks, the expressway is seen as a game-changer for the region. It is expected to boost trade, cut logistics costs, encourage industrial growth, and ease pressure on existing highways. With phased openings already underway, the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway is steadily moving closer to becoming a reality that could transform travel and business between the two metros.