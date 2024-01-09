Headlines

Bengaluru CEO killed son as she didn't want estranged husband to meet him

The woman was reportedly unhappy with a court order allowing her estranged husband to meet their son on Sundays.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 10:13 PM IST

Photo: X
Suchana Seth, the woman CEO of an AI start-up in Bengaluru, was arrested in Karnataka's Chitradurga on Monday morning. She has been arrested for allegedly killing her 4-year-old son. The incident took place in a service apartment at Candolim in North Goa between January 6 and 8, police said. The 39-year-old woman committed the crime just to prevent her estranged husband from meeting their son, as per an India Today report.

According to Goa police, Seth told them that she and her husband were estranged and their divorce proceedings were currently underway. The woman was reportedly unhappy with a court order allowing her estranged husband to meet their son on Sundays. Hence, she allegedly planned to kill her son just a day before the scheduled meeting, according to sources. According to police, the father of the child, Venkat Raman, was not in the country at the time of the crime. He returned to India from Jakarta on Tuesday evening after learning about his child's murder, police said.

The woman had checked into the service apartment in Goa with her son on January 6. After staying there for two days, she left for Bengaluru in a taxi on January 8 morning. When the apartment staff went to clean the room in which she stayed, they found blood stains on a towel. The staff immediately informed the police and told them that she carried an unusually heavy bag.

The police in Goa contacted their counterparts in Chitradurga, who checked the woman's bag in which they found the body of the child. She was arrested there and later brought to Goa. According to police, as per the initial investigations, the woman smothered her son to death before trying to commit suicide by slashing her wrist.

