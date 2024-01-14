Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth confronts estranged husband over son's murder, police call it 'blame game'

Venkat Raman told the Goa Police that Suchana Seth had not allowed him to meet their child for the past five Sundays.

The Goa Police made Suchana Seth, the CEO of Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence start-up Mindful AI Lab, to confront her estranged spouse PR Venkat Raman on Saturday. Seth is accused of killing her four-year-old kid. Venkat Raman questioned Suchana Seth for fifteen minutes about why she killed their child.

Following their meeting in person at the Calangute police station, the estranged couple—whose divorce proceedings are still in progress—engaged in what the authorities later referred to as a “blame game.”

“When they faced each other, it led to arguments between the two. Venkatraman asked her ‘what have you done to my child? How could you do this to me?’ To which, Suchana replied she hadn’t done anything,” a police officer told HT about the meeting.

Similar to her response to the police, Suchana Seth provided the same response during the confrontation. She claimed that she went to sleep at the Goa service apartment while the child was still alive and when she woke up, the child was found dead.

Venkat also reported to the authorities that on January 7, Suchana Seth had asked him to see the child. He went to the decided location and waited, but neither Suchana nor the child had shown up. After that, he attempted to contact her but received no reply.

However, Suchana Seth holds her divorced spouse accountable for the circumstances leading to the incident. This was the first time Suchana Seth and her husband Venkat Raghavan had met in person since the murder.

The couple got married in 2010 in Kolkata, and their son, now deceased, was born in August 2019. Suchana Seth had filed a domestic violence case against Venkat Raman PR in August 2022.

On Tuesday, Suchana Seth was taken into custody while travelling from Goa to Bengaluru. Following her detention, a Goa court placed her in police custody for six days. A detailed probe into the chilling murder case is underway.