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Bengaluru Bowring Hospital wall collapses, 7 including children die amid heavy rain

At least seven people, including three children, were killed after a compound wall collapsed near the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 29, 2026, 08:49 PM IST

Bengaluru Bowring Hospital wall collapses, 7 including children die amid heavy rain
Bengaluru Bowring Hospital wall collapses, 7 including children die amid heavy rain (Image source: ANI)
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At least seven people, including three children, died after a compound wall collapsed near the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reached the site and reviewed the situation. The Chief Minister's Office confirmed the deaths shortly after the site inspection was completed.

"Seven deaths have been confirmed by the CMO following the tragic wall collapse near the Bowring hospital premises," the statement from the Chief Minister's Office read.

giving a brief to the reporters, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, "I have spoken to the commissioner of police, that's why I have cut off the meeting, and I am going to the spot immediately. I will see how we can help and what has to be done..."

A relative of one of the injured, while talking to ANI, said, "There were 25 to 30 people and the incident took place when suddenly a wall collapsed due to heavy rains." He started crying  while telling that his brother is seriously injured.  

Further details are awaited.

Earlier incidents

Earlier in March, three women were killed and eight others injured in a tragic road accident near Rani Cross, on the outskirts of Devanahalli in Bengaluru rural district. The accident occurred on NH 648, which connects Hoskote and Dabaspet.

A lorry collided with a TT vehicle that was entering the service road from the highway. Due to the impact, a portion of the vehicle was completely crushed. The deceased were identified as Jayamma (60), Yashodamma (60), and Ganga (38), all residents of Tiptur in Tumakuru district. Kempamma, who was also in the TT vehicle, sustained serious injuries and has been shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru for advanced treatment.

In total, eight people, including the TT driver, were injured and are currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Devanahalli.

The accident caused a temporary traffic jam on the highway. Devanahalli traffic police visited the spot, conducted an inspection, and shifted the bodies to the mortuary via ambulance.
A case was registered at the Devanahalli Traffic Police Station.

 

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