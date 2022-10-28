Search icon
Viral video: Fire in Bengaluru-bound IndiGo plane during take off at Delhi airport

A IndiGo flight flying from Delhi to Bangalore) was forced to land at the Delhi airport as spark suspected in the aircraft.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 11:50 PM IST

Viral video: Fire in Bengaluru-bound IndiGo plane during take off at Delhi airport | Photo: Twitter/@KapilChauhan352

After a suspected spark in the aircraft, IndiGo flight 6E-2131 (from Delhi to Bangalore) was forced to land at the Delhi airport.  According to a source, an IndiGo flight with a destination of Bengaluru on Friday may have had an engine fire while taxiing at the Delhi airport.

An emergency was declared while the A320 was taxiing because one of the engines may have been on fire. According to the source, there were more than 180 passengers on board.

IndiGo's official statement said, "An aircraft operating flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bangalore experienced a technical issue while on take off roll, immediately after which the pilot aborted the take off and the aircraft returned to the bay. All passengers and crew are safe and an alternate aircraft is being arranged to operate the flight. 
We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers."

 

 

(With inputs from PTI)

