From condoms to contraceptive pills, how surprise bag checks at Bengaluru schools left authorities shocked

Bengaluru school bag check leaves authorities shocked | Photo: PTI

In a surprise checking session, authorities found that students were carrying condoms, oral contraceptives, lighters, cigarettes and whiteners in their bags to school. These articles were found in the bag of students from Classes 8,9, and 10.

This surprise check was carried out in various schools across the city with the aim to curb students from carrying mobile phones to the classroom. This exercise started after the authorities received several complaints regarding students carrying mobile phones to the classroom.

Deccan Herald reported that the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) asked schools to start checking students’ bags.

One school principal told the news publication that some schools called for a parent-teacher meeting and the “Parents were equally shocked and told us about sudden behavioural changes in children."

Read: Indian Short Film by MMF & Finolex - ‘Baitullah’ Is Creating Waves in International Film Festivals

The students have been recommended counselling and notices have been issued to parents. The schools have not suspended the students. “Though we have counselling sessions at schools, we asked parents to seek help for children from outside and granted leave for up to 10 days," the principal told Deccan Herald.

A principal from one of the schools, where the checking was done, said the authorities had a condom in a Class-10 girl’s bag. The report said that when the girl was questioned, she blamed her friends. The checking was conducted in almost 80 percent of schools.