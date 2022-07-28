Bengaluru banker ends life after harassment by loan app recovery agents

Representational Image

A 52-year-old bank employee allegedly committed suicide after being pressured by representatives of mobile applications that had financed him around Rs 40,000.

On Monday, Nanda Kumar T, a resident of Doddagollarahatti in Kengeri, reportedly jumped in front of a moving train at Nayandahalli, West Bengaluru. He was employed at a cooperative bank.

According to Siri Gowri D R, SP (Railway), Nanda wrote a suicide note in which he blamed loan applications and a local who had given him money.

According to the Bengaluru City Railway Police, Nanda's note indicated that he was harassed by loan application agents who used to send him mails containing obscenity. In the note, he requested that the applications should be banned in the public's interest.

He borrowed Rs 3,000 via a lending app due to a financial crisis. He became entangled in the lending app fraud and began taking loans from other apps to pay off previous loans. He borrowed a total of Rs 36,704 from several applications.

To retrieve the money, they began harassing him by sending texts and making phone calls. They also reportedly altered his images and made pornographic stuff out of them. According to a senior officer, he was troubled by the incident and committed suicide.

One among those who tormented Nanda was the mother of his daughter's friend. He said he borrowed 3.6 lakh from her and repaid 1.5 lakh. The remaining Rs 2.1 lakh was due to be returned by him. However, she is said to have sought Rs 5 lakh and filed a complaint against him. Police have filed an abetment to suicide and IT Act charges against 46 loan applications and the woman.