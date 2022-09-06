Search icon
Bengaluru rains: CM Bommai blames Congress as heavy rains continues to torment IT hub, cause severe waterlogging

CM Bommai said that Rs 300 crore will be released to deal with the current rain situation, maintenance of basic infrastructure in Bengaluru.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 02:59 PM IST

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, on Tuesday, accused the previous Congress government in the state for the current flood situation, as Bengaluru continues to bear the brunt of severe waterlogging due to heavy rains.

Speaking to reporters here, Bommai said, "Karnataka especially Bengaluru has received unprecedented rains. This kind of rain has not come in the last 90 years. All the tanks are full and they are overflowing. There is continuous rain. Even today it is raining."

CM Bommai also accused the previous Congress government for the present situation in Bengaluru. He said, "This happened because of maladministration and totally unplanned administration of the previous Congress government. This is the result of the bad administration of the Congress government. They never thought of maintaining the lakes. They gave permission right, left, and centre in the lakes and buffer zone." 

The Chief Minister said the administration is working round the clock to tackle the waterlogging problem in the city. He said control rooms have been made to resolve issues. CM Bommai, on Monday, also said that a decision has been made to release Rs 300 crore to deal with the current rain situation as well as the maintenance of basic infrastructure in Bengaluru.

CM Bommai said that a central team will arrive in Bengaluru on Tuesday night, to study the rains and flood situation in the state. A memorandum will be submitted and after that, the government will hold a meeting with the team members.

The weather department has predicted heavy rains in south and north interior Karnataka for the next four days. The state has already received 144 percent excess rain during the last week of August, and in the first five days of the current month, the state has received 51 percent excess rain. The water table has gone up in drought-hit districts. This is the highest rain in the state in 42 years.

(With ANI inputs)

