Bengaluru Auto Union plans to launch mobile app to compete with Ola and Uber by November 1

To compete with app-based aggregators Ola and Uber, Bengaluru's taxi drivers intend to release their mobile applications. The Namma Yatri app will be released on November 1 by the Autorickshaw Union (ARDU) and the Beckn Foundation, which is supported by Nandan Nilekani.

ARDU President D. Rudramurthy reportedly told the Times of India that “App-based aggregators charge Rs 100 minimum fare from customers and give Rs 60 to drivers and take the remaining Rs 40 as commission. Drivers are to ply for Rs 40. After they hiked the fares, there was a drop in customers by 50-60 per cent. We are losing customers. Now only those who want to travel for emergencies and those without vehicles are forced to pay this rate.”

He claimed that despite their complaints to the transport department, aggregators have not yet been punished. “Our union plans to launch the Namma Yatri app from November 1. We’ll follow the government-fixed fare and collect an additional Rs 10 as pick-up charges. We also plan to launch a flat Rs 40 fare in a 2km radius between Metro stations and residence/office”.

In 2021, the Kerala Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA) and Beckn Foundation jointly released the Yatra App in Kochi as a component of the open mobility network.

Customers are enthusiastic about the potential of this concept, but previous failed attempts to introduce app-based taxi services in the city only serve to increase scepticism. A similar attempt to release an app called Namma TYGR JD in 2017 failed. But the launch was unsuccessful.

The minimum auto rate in Bengaluru is set at Rs. 30 for the first 2 km and Rs. 15 for each extra kilometre. Passengers protest the Rs 100 minimum fare for autos that app-based aggregators charge.