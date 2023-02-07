Search icon
Bengaluru airport to be partially closed for 10 days from February 8, check timings and other details

Bengaluru Airport: From February 8 and 11, commercial flight operations will be shut between 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 05:09 PM IST

Bengaluru news: In view of the upcoming Aero India Show 2023, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will partially suspend its commercial flight operations for 10 days from Wednesday, i.e. from February 8 to 17.

The Bengaluru Airport has also issued an advisory for passengers, saying one can enquire about revised/changed flight schedules, for his/her respective airline.

The 14th edition of Aero India-2023 is being organised in Bengaluru from 13th to February 17th. Airport authorities have enlisted timing for Aero India show rehearsals and ceremonies due to which the civil airspace will remain shut partially.

"There will be partial air space closure during Aero India 2023 impacting commercial flight schedules between 08 -17 February, 2023," the airport said in a tweet. Check the timings below:

February 8 and 11 - commercial flight operations will be shut between 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.
February 12- runways will be shut between 9 am to 12 pm for the final dress rehearsal of Aero Show 2023.
February 13 - runways will be shut between 9 am to 12 pm for the inauguration ceremony, fly past and flying display.
February 14 and 15 - Given the flying display, the airspace will be closed from 12 pm to 2.30 pm.
February 16-17 - Operations will be shut from 9.30 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm for the flying display.

