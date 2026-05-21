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Bengaluru Airport Incident: Air India flight grounded after tail strike during landing, DGCA launches probe

An Air India Delhi to Bengaluru flight experienced a tail strike during landing at Bengaluru airport and was grounded for inspection.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 21, 2026, 04:14 PM IST

Bengaluru Airport Incident: Air India flight grounded after tail strike during landing, DGCA launches probe
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An Air India flight travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru was grounded after the aircraft’s tail reportedly struck the runway while landing at Bengaluru airport on Thursday. Aviation authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident, though all passengers and crew members were reported safe.

According to officials familiar with the matter, the aircraft experienced a 'tail strike' during landing, prompting immediate technical checks and suspension of further operations involving the aircraft.

DGCA Begins Investigation

Officials said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe into the incident to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the runway contact.

Sources also confirmed that the pilots operating the flight have been temporarily removed from flying duties pending the outcome of the investigation.

In a statement, Air India confirmed the occurrence and said Flight AI2651 from Delhi to Bengaluru encountered a tail strike while landing. The airline added that the aircraft landed safely and passengers disembarked without any injuries or disruptions inside the cabin.

The aircraft has now been withdrawn from service for a detailed technical inspection.

Wake Turbulence Suspected Behind Incident

Preliminary information suggests the incident may have been linked to wake turbulence during landing operations.

According to an official aware of the matter, the pilots decided to execute a go-around at the last moment after experiencing disturbed airflow conditions near the runway.

Another official stated that a cargo Boeing 747 had taken off shortly before the Air India aircraft attempted to land. The departing aircraft may have created turbulence strong enough to affect the incoming Airbus A321.

Wake turbulence refers to the rotating air disturbances generated behind an aircraft during flight. These invisible vortices can create unstable flying conditions for nearby aircraft, especially during take-off and landing.

Subsequent Flight Cancelled

Following the incident, Air India cancelled the return service, Flight AI2652 from Bengaluru to Delhi.

The airline said alternate arrangements were being made for affected passengers and that ground staff in Bengaluru were assisting travellers with rebooking and other support services.

Air India also apologised for the inconvenience caused and reiterated that passenger and crew safety remains its top priority.

The incident comes at a time when airlines and aviation regulators are maintaining heightened focus on operational safety and aircraft inspections amid growing air traffic across major Indian airports.

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