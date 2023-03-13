Bengaluru air hostess death: Archana Dhiman’s death murder or suicide? Know details of mystery

Deceased air hostess Archana Dhiman (Photo - Social media)

The death of an air hostess in Bengaluru has sparked a major controversy, with many claims being made that her death was actually a murder. In light of the new claims regarding the death of Archana Dhamin, a murder case has been registered against her boyfriend.

Archana Dhiman was an air hostess in a mainstream airline and had flown in from Dubai to Bengaluru. She fell to her death from the fourth floor of a building in Bengaluru, where preliminary reports suggested that she had taken her own life.

The 28-year-old Bengaluru air hostess had landed in the Karnataka city just four days before her death and was living with her boyfriend Adesh in a post area. Their flat was in Renuka Residency society in Koramangala, Bengaluru.

Archana and Adesh had been in a relationship for several months after meeting on a dating site. According to police investigations, the couple used to fight often and there was a strain in the relationship, the reason for which has not been revealed yet.

The suicide angle was put forward during the initial investigation, but soon after her death, Archana’s mother came forward with allegations that her daughter’s boyfriend had pushed her off the building with the intent of killing her.

Adesh was arrested by the police and during the questioning, he revealed that the couple had been drinking the night of Archana’s death, and were not in their senses. He said that Archana had slipped from the balcony and was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

In light of the new twists and turns in the case, Adesh has been arrested by the police and a murder case has been filed against him. The police are not waiting for Archana’s postmortem reports to make further investigations into the case.

