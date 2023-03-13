Search icon
Bengaluru air hostess death: Archana Dhiman murdered by boyfriend? Victim’s mother makes shocking claim

A day after the death of an air hostess in Bengaluru, the mother of the victim Archana Dhiman has come forwards with shocking allegations against her boyfriend.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 04:29 PM IST

The Bengaluru air hostess death case has a new twist, as the mother of the deceased 28-year-old has now made a shocking claim against her boyfriend. Archana Dhiman’s death was earlier ruled as a suicide, but police are investigating a new angle in the case due to recent claims.

Earlier, it was reported that 28-year-old air hostess Archana Dhiman had jumped to death from a building in Bengaluru. Now, Dhiman’s mother has alleged that the victim’s boyfriend had killed her by pushing her from the fourth floor of the building.

Archana Dhiman’s mother has now come out to claim that her daughter’s boyfriend Adesh had pushed her from the fourth floor of a building in Karnataka city with the intention of killing her. The reason behind the alleged murder is not yet known.

Earlier, the police had said that they cannot rule out foul play in the death case of the Bengaluru air hostess, who had passed away on March 12. According to sources, Dhiman had flown down to Bengaluru from Dubai to meet Adesh.

Archana Dhiman worked for a prominent airline and had flown into Bengaluru to meet Adesh, who is a software professional. Adesh and Archana were in a relationship for the last several years and were reportedly going through a rough patch recently.

The incident took place on the premises of Renuka Residency in the Koramangala locality, where Archana reportedly jumped from the fourth floor of a building. The police are currently investigating the new claims, and are likely to summon Adesh for questioning.

