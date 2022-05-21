Bengaluru girl falls from 2nd floor of mall, friend who jumped to rescue lands on her; one dead

Lia, a resident of Cox town, and Chris, who lives in HAL, were second-year students at Saint Joseph's college in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, an 18-year-old college girl died after falling from the second floor of Bengaluru's 5th Avenue Mall. Her male friend who jumped in a bid to save her fell and landed on her. He survived as the girl broke his fall. He fractured his leg in the accident.

The incident took place inside the mall on Bengaluru's Brigade Road in Cubbon Park police station limits. The deceased has been identified as Lia, while the male friend's name is Chris Peter.

Lia, a resident of Cox town, and Chris, who lives in HAL, were second-year students at Saint Joseph's college in Bengaluru. They were pursuing commerce in an undergraduate course at the college. They had come to the mall to shop with their friends.

The victim had been climbing the stairs when she slipped and fell. Peter, in an impulse, jumped to save her. She died of severe head injury.

Central DCP Sharanappa said that the exact sequence of events is yet to be ascertained. The police are questioning their friends and examining the CCTV footage of the mall.

