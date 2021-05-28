Bengaluru: 5 Bangladeshi nationals arrested for brutal gangrape

Five people including a woman were arrested in Bengaluru on Thursday (May 27) for allegedly raping a woman and torturing her. The video of the gangrape and assault had gone viral on social media in northeast India. The arrests were made after the Assam Police shared visuals from a video to trace the accused. All five accused were arrested from Bangladesh. The incident also took place almost six days ago in Bengaluru.

“Based on the contents of the video and preliminary investigation, a case of rape and assault has been registered against 6 persons including 2 women. A police team has also been deputed to an adjoining state to trace the victim so that she could join the investigation. According to the information revealed so far, all of them are part of the same group and are believed to be from Bangladesh. The victim who is also a Bangladeshi was brought to India for trafficking and was tortured and brutalized due to a financial matter.” Kamal Pant, Bengaluru Commissioner of Police's Twitter reads.

"The investigation is being carried with full earnestness and under the supervision of senior officers," he added.

According to The Times of India's report, the arrested accused are Sagar, 23, Mohammed Babu Sahik, 30, Ridoy Babo, 25 all are residents of Bengaluru, and Hakil, 23, a resident of Hyderabad and the woman, whose identity police did not reveal.

The Bengaluru Police said the woman is currently in another state a team has been sent to her. Her statement will be recorded before a magistrate once she is back.