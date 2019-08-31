Bengalis made to suffer because of 'botched-up' process: Mamata Banerjee on Assam NRC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday hit out at the "botched-up" Assam NRC process saying that a large number of "Bengali speaking brothers and sisters were made to suffer because of this."

The final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) was released on Saturday and includes names of 3,11,21,004 citizens while 19,06,657 people have been excluded.

"The NRC fiasco has exposed all those who tried to take political mileage out of it. They have a lot to answer to the nation. This is what happens when an act is guided by an ulterior motive rather than the good of the society and the larger interest of the nation," Mamata said in a tweet.

"My heart goes out to all those, especially the large number of Bengali speaking brothers and sisters, who are made to suffer because of this botched-up process," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) added.

NRC, a register containing names of Indian citizens, was prepared to weed out illegal immigrants, especially from Bangladesh, living in Assam.

Those who are excluded from the list will get an opportunity to file an appeal within 120 days in the Foreigners' Tribunal (FT).

The draft NRC published last July had left 40.07 lakh people out of the list of bonafide citizens. However, more than half of them have been able to prove their citizenship and have found their names in the final list.