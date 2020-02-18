Bengali actor, former TMC MP Tapas Pal dies of cardiac arrest at 61

Tapas Pal, former Trinamool Congress MP and veteran Bengali actor passed away on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest. He was 61.

Pal was in Mumbai to visit his daughter where he complained of chest pain. He was rushed to a hospital in Juhu where he died at around 4 AM.

He had been suffering from heart ailments and was hospitalised several times during the past two years.

Veteran Bengali actor Ranjit Mallick expressed grief over Pal's death. "I am yet to come to terms with the news. Yes, he was not keeping well for some time," Mallick said.

Pal was born on September 29, 1958, and made his debut in Bengali cinema at the age of 22. His debut film Dadar Kirti was critically acclaimed and got him fame in the Tollywood industry. In his first Bollywood movie 'Abodh', he was cast opposite Madhuri Dixit.

In a career that spanned over three decades, Pal won accolades for films like Saheb (1981), Parabat Priya (1984), Bhalobasa Bhalobasa (1985), Anurager Choyan (1986), Amar Bandhan (1986) and Guru Dakshina (1987). Pal also won a Filmfare Award for his role in Saheb.

As he joined politics, it was his star power in the 2009 Assembly Elections in West Bengal that helped TMC sweep the polls and elect Mamata Banerjee as the chief minister of the state. Pal is a two-time MP from Krishnanagar and MLA from Alipore.

He is survived by his wife Nandini and their daughter Sohini.