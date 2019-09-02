Bengal: Speeding truck kills four, injures two in South Dinajpur

A total of six people were having tea when the truck rammed into the tea stall at Gangarampur and ran over them.

At least four people were killed and two injured after they were rammed by a speeding truck in South Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

Around 2:30 am, a speeding truck lost its control on the 512 National Highway and rammed into a tea stall.

All of them were rushed to the nearby Gangarampur hospital where four were declared brought dead. Doctors suggested that the four died on the spot. The two injured have been referred to Malda Medical College and Hospital from Gangarampur hospital.

Of the four deceased, two have been identified as civic volunteers and two have been identified as locals. The other two injured have been identified as civic volunteers as well.

The driver of the truck fled right after the accident. Meanwhile, the local police has registered a case and a look-out for the offending driver has begun.