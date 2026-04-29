Bengal Polls turn deadly: 81-year-old man killed in Howrah, TMC blames CRPF

Trinamool Congress has alleged that an 81-year-old man died in the Howrah district in an assault by CRPF personnel during Phase 2 of the Assembly elections.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday accused a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer of killing an 81-year-old man in West Bengal's Howrah during the second phase of the Assembly elections. The incident reportedly took place in Udaynarayanpur. CM Mamata Banerjee earlier in the day claimed that the CRPF personnel beat people, including children and women. ''The CRPF personnel and central observers are beating people; they have not even spared women and children. Since last night, they have started atrocities. How many of our people have they taken into custody. This is contempt of court, I have never seen such democracy... We will win, TMC is winning,'' she said.

Later, Abhishek Banerjee, General Secretary of TMC, took to his X handle and shared the video of the elderly man and accused Union Minister Amit Shah of using Central Forces as a 'private army'. ''Central Forces under Amit Shah have become BJP’s PRIVATE ARMY- A gang of licensed thugs unleashed on the people of Bengal. In Udaynarayanpur, an elderly man went to cast his vote with his son. Too frail to walk unaided, his son tried to help him into the booth. Central Forces pushed and manhandled both. The old man collapsed, was rushed to Amta Hospital and declared dead on arrival. Since dawn, these Central Forces have been terrorising ordinary citizens- slapping women, assaulting the elderly, attacking even children,'' he wrote.

''This is the SITALKUCHI MENTALITY of 2021: cold-blooded, merciless violence against unarmed civilians. BJP paid a heavy price for the blood of innocents in 2021. They will pay an even heavier price in 2026. And to the JALLADS roaming Bengal: it doesn’t matter which state you come from. It doesn’t matter whose political patronage shields you. Every single one of you involved in this barbarism will be hunted down and made to face the full force of the law. Your reign of terror will end in total ruin,'' he added.

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Central Forces under Amit Shah have become BJP’s PRIVATE ARMY- A gang of licensed thugs unleashed on the people of Bengal.



In Udaynarayanpur, an elderly man went to cast his vote with his son. Too frail to walk unaided, his son tried to help him into the booth. Central Forces… pic.twitter.com/kRty6YdCUq — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) April 29, 2026

Earlier, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghosh also alleged that the central forces baton-charged people, including women and children, near a polling booth in South 24 Parganas, calling it an 'unbelievable violence'.

ECI responds to allegations

According to a senior official from the Election Commission of India, quoted by PTI, security personnel had to carry out a lathi-charge after noticing some people trying to influence voters. The incident took place in the Belsingh area of Falta in South 24 Parganas.

''After repeated appeals to disperse, the forces took action to disperse the crowd and detained two persons in connection with the incident,'' the ECI official said.