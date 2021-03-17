Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee releases TMC manifesto, promises student credit card, 5 lakh jobs annually

Sitting on a wheelchair, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday released a "development-oriented" election manifesto of Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls, promising a slew of schemes.

"We were supposed to release our manifesto earlier but due to my health condition, it took time. We are releasing our manifesto today by thanking Maa, Mati, Manush (mother, soil and people)," said the chief minister while releasing the manifesto.

Mamata Banerjee promised her government would decrease unemployment and generate 5 lakh employment opportunities in a year.

In the manifesto, she also promised an income scheme for all families, a student credit card and the constitution of a task force to examine the inclusion of several communities under the OBC category.

She further mentioned a few of her government's welfare schemes. "Our work has caught the attention of the world. For Kanyashree, we were awarded the first position by UNESCO," added Banerjee.

Claiming that her government has reduced poverty in the state by 40 percent, the manifesto also promised to increase annual financial aid to farmers from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000.

The West Bengal chief minister further said that a new student credit card scheme will be introduced with a credit limit of Rs 10 lakh and an interest rate of only 4 percent will be charged.

"We will set up 10 lakh new MSMEs and 2000 new big industrial units in the next five years," she said.

"We shall appoint a Special Task Force to examine and propose OBC status to all the communities which are not recognised as OBCs like Mahishya, Tili, Tamul and Sahas. We will also ask the Government of India to grant ST status to Mahatos," the TMC chief said.

The release date of TMC's poll manifesto was cancelled twice after the chief minister sustained injuries while campaigning in Nandigram on March 10.

On March 10, she had alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning. Banerjee sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

She was discharged from the hospital on March 12.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With agency inputs)