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Bengal political row intensifies: TMC dismisses ‘leaked’ municipal notice to Abhishek Banerjee, calls it ‘completely false, fabricated’

TMC dismisses ‘leaked’ municipal notice to Abhishek Banerjee

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Bengal political row intensifies: TMC dismisses ‘leaked’ municipal notice to Abhishek Banerjee, calls it ‘completely false, fabricated’

TMC has denied reports claiming KMC issued notices to Abhishek Banerjee over alleged property irregularities.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 20, 2026, 01:23 PM IST

Bengal political row intensifies: TMC dismisses ‘leaked’ municipal notice to Abhishek Banerjee, calls it ‘completely false, fabricated’
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    The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has strongly dismissed reports claiming that Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) issued notices concerning multiple properties allegedly linked to party MP Abhishek Banerjee. The party termed the reports 'false' and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading misleading information for political purposes.

    The controversy emerged after media reports suggested that KMC had sent notices seeking documents related to several properties allegedly associated with Banerjee, his family members, and a company linked to them.

    TMC calls reports 'fabricated'

    In an official statement, the TMC said the alleged notice being circulated online lacked authenticity and credibility. The party claimed that the documents were being unofficially leaked and amplified by BJP supporters to target Abhishek Banerjee, who currently serves as the party’s national general secretary.

    The statement also criticised sections of the media for reporting the matter without independent verification. TMC urged journalists to physically verify the addresses and contact details mentioned in the alleged notices before publishing stories.

    The ruling party further warned that legal action could be taken against individuals or organisations spreading what it described as false and defamatory information.

    What are the alleged notices about?

    According to reports quoting civic sources, the notices were allegedly linked to around 17 to 21 properties connected to Banerjee and his relatives. Authorities were reportedly seeking approved building plans and documents to verify whether the structures complied with municipal regulations.

    Among the properties mentioned were Banerjee’s residence on Harish Mukherjee Road, a nearby property on Kalighat Road, and several buildings located across different areas of Kolkata, including Panditiya Road and Ustad Aamir Khan Sarani.

    KMC Act and Construction Verification

    The alleged notices were reportedly issued under Section 400(1) of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Act, 1980. This provision allows civic authorities to seek explanations regarding suspected unauthorised construction and provides property owners an opportunity to present supporting documents.

    Officials were reportedly examining whether proper permissions had been obtained for modifications or additional installations such as lifts and escalators within the buildings.

    Political tensions intensify

    The issue has added to the ongoing political confrontation between the TMC and the BJP in West Bengal. While opposition voices have demanded transparency regarding the properties under scrutiny, the TMC maintains that the allegations are politically motivated and intended to damage the image of its senior leadership.

    As the controversy grows, no official confirmation from KMC regarding the authenticity of the circulated notices has yet been publicly issued.

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