'Bengal only state where political violence is propagated': Amit Shah hits out at Mamata Banerjee in 'virtual rally'

Shah advised the Bengal Chief Minister to not politicise the issue of healthcare.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 09, 2020, 01:17 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by alleging that West Bengal is the only state in the country where political violence is propagated. He also slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo over the latter's stand on a number issues including her opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the plight of migrant labourers and the political "murders" of BJP workers in the state.

"While democracy has strengthened its roots and has been consolidated in the entire country, West Bengal remains the only state where political violence is propagated," said Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing the 'West Bengal Jan-Samvad Rally', held via video conference.

He slammed Banerjee over the West Bengal government not implementing the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), which is the central government's  National Health Policy which aims to provide free health coverage at the secondary and tertiary level to the country's bottom 40% poor and vulnerable population.

Shah advised the Bengal Chief Minister to not politicise the issue of healthcare.

“Mamata Ji, do the poor people of West Bengal have no right to receive free and quality medical aid? Why then,  is the Ayushman Bharat scheme not allowed here? Mamata Ji, stop doing politics on the rights of the poor. You can do politics on a lot of other issues, but not on poor people's' health,” the Home Minister proclaimed.

Attacking the TMC-led government in the state further, he said, "People across the country are availing benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Even Arvind Kejriwal accepted it in the end, but Mamata Didi, why are you not letting this scheme be implemented in West Bengal? I and the people of Bengal want to ask you this.”

Shah also made it a point to highlight Mamata Banerjee's opposition to the citizenship act, saying, "Mamata Ji needs to come clean on why she is opposing the CAA. What is your problem if Namshudras and other such communities live respectfully in the country?”

The Home Minister said that the people of West Bengal are awaiting their Chief Minister's answer to this question as well, so she will have to answer it, sooner or later.

Expressing hope that his party will win the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Shah reminded Banerjee by saying, “We may have won 303 seats in Lok Sabha polls, but for me, the most important are the 18 seats we pocketed in Bengal.”

Shah also slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led regime for the political murder of several BJP workers in the state since 2014.

“Since 2014, over 100 BJP workers lost their lives in political battle here in West Bengal. I pay my respect to their families as they've contributed to the development of Sonar Bangla,” the Union Home Minister said, further paying tributes to people who lost their lives due to COVID-19 and cyclone Amphan in the state.

"I pay my heartfelt tributes to people who have died in the COVID-19 pandemic and due to Amphan cyclone in West Bengal," he said.

Notably, the BJP is engaging in public dialogue through video conferencing with its West Bengal unit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, Shah had on Sunday addressed Bihar Jan Samvad rally. He also addressed Odisha Jan Samvad rally on Monday.

The virtual rally of Shah is part of the BJP's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" campaign. It is to be noted that a few days ago the BJP had released a "nine-point charge sheet" against the Mamata Banerjee-led regime that has been in power in West Bengal for the last nine years. Upping the ante against the TMC government, the saffron party has recently floated a social media drive christened 'Aar Noi Mamata' (no longer Mamata's rule).

