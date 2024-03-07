'Bengal is safest for women': Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of spreading fake information about Sandeshkhali

Mamata Banerjee has alleged that the BJP is disseminating false information regarding Sandeshkhali, where women have leveled accusations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of spreading canards about Sandeshkhali, where women have accused TMC leaders of sexually abusing them, and asserted that the state is the safest place in the country for women.

In an apparent reference to former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who joined the BJP during the day, she said, “We will ensure your defeat no matter from where you contest in the Lok Sabha polls.” Addressing people after leading a rally in Kolkata for women’s rights, she said, “Some people are spreading fake information about Sandeshkhali. BJP leaders are spreading canards about the safety of women in West Bengal but they maintain a stoic silence when women are tortured in BJP-ruled states.” “West Bengal is the safest state in the country for women,” she said.

Hitting out at Gangopadhyay for “taking away jobs of thousands of youths” across the state through his judgments, Banerjee said, “The youths will not forgive you. All your judgments are under question. We will ensure your defeat.”