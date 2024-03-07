Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Laapataa Ladies: Here's how you can watch Kiran Rao's critically-acclaimed film for just Rs 100 this Women's Day

'Bengal is safest for women': Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of spreading fake information about Sandeshkhali

Did Radhika Merchant copy her 'soulful' pre-wedding speech from this film? Netizens show 'evidence'

Delhi excise scam: Court extends judicial custody of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh

India's filter coffee ranks second place among top 38 best coffees in the world, check full list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 Highlights: India In Command At The End Of Day 1, Only 83 Runs Behind

Laapataa Ladies: Here's how you can watch Kiran Rao's critically-acclaimed film for just Rs 100 this Women's Day

India's filter coffee ranks second place among top 38 best coffees in the world, check full list

Plants to bring home in summer

Black coffee vs Milk coffee: What's better?

8 foods that are good for constipation 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 Highlights: India In Command At The End Of Day 1, Only 83 Runs Behind

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Laapataa Ladies: Here's how you can watch Kiran Rao's critically-acclaimed film for just Rs 100 this Women's Day

Did Radhika Merchant copy her 'soulful' pre-wedding speech from this film? Netizens show 'evidence'

Animal writer Sourabh Gupta reacts to controversies, Ranbir Kapoor's 'pad change' dialogue: 'Cinema mein mardon ko..'

HomeIndia

India

'Bengal is safest for women': Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of spreading fake information about Sandeshkhali

Mamata Banerjee has alleged that the BJP is disseminating false information regarding Sandeshkhali, where women have leveled accusations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders.

Latest News

PTI

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 07:17 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of spreading canards about Sandeshkhali, where women have accused TMC leaders of sexually abusing them, and asserted that the state is the safest place in the country for women.

In an apparent reference to former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who joined the BJP during the day, she said, “We will ensure your defeat no matter from where you contest in the Lok Sabha polls.” Addressing people after leading a rally in Kolkata for women’s rights, she said, “Some people are spreading fake information about Sandeshkhali. BJP leaders are spreading canards about the safety of women in West Bengal but they maintain a stoic silence when women are tortured in BJP-ruled states.” “West Bengal is the safest state in the country for women,” she said.

Hitting out at Gangopadhyay for “taking away jobs of thousands of youths” across the state through his judgments, Banerjee said, “The youths will not forgive you. All your judgments are under question. We will ensure your defeat.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

ED prepares to arrest suspected leader involved in alleged secret empire

DNA Women Achievers Awards 2024: Zoya Aggarwal wins in editor's choice category for trailblazing performance

Paris Olympics 2024: Indian men’s hockey team to begin campaign against New Zealand on this date

Murder Mubarak trailer: Pankaj Tripathi's desi cop investigates 'angrezon se bhi angrez' Delhiites Sara, Karisma, Vijay

Aryan Khan says working with dad Shah Rukh made his job easier, reveals how he helped his business: 'My dad brings...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement