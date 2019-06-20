Bengal House echoes of Jai Shri Ram chants

In the last couple of the days the Lok Sabha was filled with chants of Jai Shri Ram, Vande Mataram, Jai Hind, Radhe-Radhe during the oath taking ceremony of the 17th Lok Sabha members. A similar trend was witnessed in the West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday, when four BJP MLAs, three TMC MLAs and one Congress MLA took oath. The legislatures were elected in the recently concluded bypolls.

Joyel Murmu, BJP MLA said Jai Shri Ram while he was taking oath.The Speaker said that apart from the standard procedure no other word will be used, and his chant was deleted from the Assembly proceedings. The BJP MLA said the chant come from within and he could not stop it.

Similarly, a TMC MLA Idris Ali while taking oath said Jai Hind, his slogan was also deleted.

On the other hand TMC parliamentary affairs minister Partho Chatterjee raised this issue in the all- party meeting stating apart from general procedure other words should not be used in Assembly.

Chatterjee stated " I have told all political parties to adhere by the Constitutional languages and to stick to business conversation when Assembly will be on."

BJP MLA Manohar Tigga on the other hand stated that Jai Shri Ram is all over the India, even the newly-elected Lok Sabha members were saying it.

Meanwhile the Left and Congress parties protested practice of Jai Shri Ram.

