Bengal has surpassed Kashmir violence: PM Narendra Modi

Fighting perhaps his toughest battle of this election in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually gave a war cry against Mamata Banerjee on the last day of the political campaign.

At a rally in Mau, Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi alleged that ‘TMC goons” had desecrated the bust of Bengal’s icon, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar during Amit Shah’s road show on Tuesday. The PM added, “I am going to West Bengal for a rally in Dum Dum. Let us see if Didi allows it. If she has her way she will not allow helicopter to land.” PM Modi addressed back to back two rallies in Mathurapur and Dum Dum. Polling will be held on nine seats of violence ridden West Bengal on May 19, Sunday.

In Mathurapur, PM Modi asserted that West Bengal police, in connivance with the state was trying to wipe out evidence of vandalism.

“It was the TMC goons who desecrated the bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. The police officers are trying to wipe out evidence of the incident to protect the TMC goons. The TMC and their goons have made Bengal a hell,” he alleged.

“We witnessed hooliganism by TMC workers again during Bhai Amit Shah’s road-show in Kolkata. We are committed to Vidyasagar’s vision and shall install his grand statue at the same spot made of Panchdhatu,”PM Modi said.

He went on accusing Banerjee for indulging in mindless violence. The PM said that because of Banerjee’s rule Bengal has surpassed even Kashmir in violence. He warned that this time Banerjee’s tactics would be inconsequential as people of Bengal have decided to vote her out and give BJP the mandate for a peace and development.