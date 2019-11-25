Bengal govt to regularise refugee colonies on private, central government land: CM Mamata Banerjee

The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has decided to regularize refugee colonies on private and central government land. The decision was taken after a cabinet meeting of the state government.

A certificate will be provided to the refugees, Chief Minister Banerjee said, where it will be mentioned for how long they've been staying on the land. This certificate, she explained, will remain as a document of proof of living for their future use, thereby serving the purpose as valid citizenship evidence. If the central government ever tries to uproot these refugees from these lands, they can, in turn, claim compensation using this certificate, Banerjee added, elaborating that certificates will be provided to people who are residing for a substantial amount of time on not just central government land, but also on a few pieces of land belonging to private parties.

We have decided to regularize all the lands (refugee settlements), solely because it has been a long time now. Since (March) 1971, they have been left hanging without a home or land. I believe refugees have the right : Didi — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) November 25, 2019

"The decision to regularise 98 refugee colonies was taken at the Cabinet. After 13,353 government land is regularised, around 1.25 lakh families will be benefitted. The right to claim a piece of land will be returned to the refugees who have lived there for a long enough time. In the case of the land amounting to more than 3 acres in area, the government will conduct a survey and examine it," said an All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) release.

According to political commentators, this is Banerjee's way of killing two birds with one stone. On the one hand, the West Bengal Chief Minister is looking to appease the refugee population with this measure, while on the other, she is setting up the groundwork for electioneering in the 2021 Legislative Assembly Elections in the state. Notably, an important issue on which the elections will be fought in Bengal, and therefore, the bone of contention between the BJP and the TMC is the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already announced that the government will be aiming for a nation-wide NRC. Countering that declaration, however, Mamata Banerjee has vowed that she will never let NRC happen in West Bengal.

In this background, the state government offering certificates to the refugees settled in central government land assumes added significance. The TMC supremo is aiming to assure the Bengal refugee populace that they would not have to leave the country, even if NRC is forcibly imposed. The process for this, however, was initiated by CM Banerjee even before the Lok Sabha elections. She had even sent a letter to the centre in this regard asking to provide the settlers of ownership documents for the land, however, a reply on the matter has not arrived yet.

Therefore, it is apparent that the Chief Minister is intent on taking the matter into her own hands now. Since it is not possible for the state government to transfer ownership of central government land to the refugees, she has devised this alternative route of regularising and providing certificates, say analysts. Sources say that the West Bengal government will reissue a letter to the Centre asking them to transfer ownership. If the centre fails to respond once again, TMC will take up campaigning, sources added.