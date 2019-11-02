Bengal govt bringing back 131 workers from Kashmir days after terrorists killed 6 labourers

The workers were taken to Jammu on Friday.

West Bengal government is mulling options to bring back 131 workers who are working in Kashmir after six labourers were killed by terrorists in Kulgam attack on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said a total of 131 workers who are in Kashmir are being brought back to West Bengal with the help of state government. They are from Murshidabad, Dinajpur and Malda.

Taking it to Twitter, Mamata Banerjee said that 131 workers have been identified who are working in Kashmir and are being brought back.

The workers were taken to Jammu on Friday. They will board a train to Bengal. Tickets are being arranged for the same, she said.

The Bengal government has sent two senior police officers to J&K to ensure their safe return. Many of them wanted to come back fearing more attacks by the terrorists while some wanted to stay back, Mamata Banerjee said.

On Tuesday, at least five non-Kashmiri labourers were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, J&K police confirmed. Sources said one labourer also got injured in the attack. It was learnt that all the labourers were from West Bengal and were working as daily wagers.

The attack took place on the day when a 23-member delegation of the members of the European Parliament visited the valley to take stock of the ground situation.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promised all help to the families of five labourers from West Bengal who were killed by terrorists.

The labourers were at a local resident's home when the terrorists attacked them.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened at the brutal killings in Kashmir. Five workers from Murshidabad lost their lives. Words will not take away the grief of the families of the deceased," Mamata said in a late-night tweet.

All help will be extended to the families in this tragic situation, she said.