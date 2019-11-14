Bengal Governor seeks Mamata’s intervention after govt sits on his helicopter request

As the West Bengal government sat on a helicopter request made by Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, his office on Thursday sought the intervention of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of his scheduled trip on Friday.

A release from Raj Bhavan said the governor is to take a 600-km roadtrip and a response on his request for a helicopter is still awaited.

“About 600kms of journey in the same day is being taken by the Governor Dhankar as the request for the helicopter made to the state government well in time has not found so far favourable consideration. As per the direction, the issue of the helicopter has been flagged to the state Chief Secretary for his response which is awaited,” the Raj Bhavan press release said.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar is to attend the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Prof SNH College, Farakka Barrage in Murshidabad district of West Bengal. The invite was extended to the Governor by the principal of the college.

This apart, the release claimed that a similar communication was sent to the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. However, the response was awaited from her end too.

“Keeping in view the delay involved, a communication in the matter has already been sent by him to the honourable Chief Minister but the response is awaited,” added the release.