Wordle 767 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 26

Meet India's richest billionaire in food, beverage industry who has Rs 85,160 crore net worth, know about his business

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah's look in Guns and Gulaabs

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's film earns Rs 125 crore worldwide, Sajid Nadiadwala pens thank you note

Meet IAS officer who failed in class 10, 12, but cracked UPSC in her first attempt at age of 22; know her story

Bengal government announces compensation of Rs.50,000 for migrant workers who returned from J&K

A day ago, the West Bengal government facilitated the return of 138 migrant workers from Jammu and Kashmir.

Pooja Mehta

Updated: Nov 05, 2019, 11:02 PM IST

The West Bengal government announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 for the migrant workers who returned from Jammu and Kashmir a day ago.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the compensation on Tuesday at the state secretariat – Nabanna. "After speaking to Chief Secretary and the finance department, we decided to compensate those migrant workers who have returned. We are going to give Rs 50,000 to each of the workers so that they can start their livelihood again. We are going to offer this compensation from various schemes of the state government," said Banerjee.

A day ago, the West Bengal government facilitated the return of 138 migrant workers from Jammu and Kashmir. All the migrant workers arrived at Kolkata station through the Jammu Tawi Express and were received by Bengal minister and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim.

"These migrant workers had been living in extreme fear after the five workers were brutally killed. We decided that we will not let them live in fear and hence decided to bring them back. We will stand by them in any situation,” said Hakim.

On the same day, West Bengal's ruling party - Trinamool Congress (TMC) held a candlelight march to protest against the killing of five labourers from the state in the terrorist attack that took place earlier this week in Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The candlelight march, organised by the youth wing of TMC - TMC Yuva Morcha was held from Birla Planetarium to the Gandhi statue in the memory of the deceased. All the deceased belonged to the Sagardighi area of Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

Of the total 138 migrant workers, five hail from Assam and remaining from different parts of Bengal. Those workers who arrived today were put on a bus to their respective districts. This apart, the five migrant workers from Assam who arrived today alongside Bengal migrants will be ferried till Assam bordering district of Bengal – Coochbehar. West Bengal Police in collaboration with Assam will facilitate the movement to their respective districts of Assam.

