FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2026: 76-year-old British broadcast engineer found dead in Mumbai hotel, probe underway

Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Shah Rukh Khan gets brutally trolled for calling Pakistan 'great neighbour', Ajmal Kasab 'gentleman' | Viral videos

West Bengal Election 2026: Tennis star Leander Paes joins BJP ahead of assembly polls

Delhi Horror: Man kills wife with mini LPG cylinder in Pul Prahladpur, investigation underway

Bihar Nalanda Stampede: At least 8 women killed at Sheetla Ashtami Temple, CM Nitish Kumar announces Rs 6 lakh ex-gratia

Bank Holiday April 2026: Banks to remain closed for 14 days next month; Check full list here

Iran parliament approves tolls for Strait of Hormuz, bans US and Israeli ships amid ongoing conflict

RBSE Board 12th Result 2026: Rajasthan Board Class 12 student Deepika tops in Science, check stream-wise toppers' list

Government mulls new rules for influencers, content creators, may be forced to take down posts; what's at stake?

PSL 2026: Shaheen Afridi in big trouble, Lahore Qalandars fines player PKR 1 million for security breach

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Shah Rukh Khan gets brutally trolled for calling Pakistan 'great neighbour', Ajmal Kasab 'gentleman' | Viral videos

Shah Rukh Khan gets brutally trolled for calling Pakistan 'great neighbour'

West Bengal Election 2026: Tennis star Leander Paes joins BJP ahead of assembly polls

Bengal Elections 2026: Tennis star Leander Paes joins BJP ahead of assembly poll

Delhi Horror: Man kills wife with mini LPG cylinder in Pul Prahladpur, investigation underway

Delhi Horror: Man kills wife by hitting her with mini gas cylinder, probe on

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
CSK vs RR IPL 2026: Step inside Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Rs 8 crore luxurious home with elegant decor, cosy living spaces and scenic balcony views

CSK vs RR IPL 2026: Step inside Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s

In Pics | Kareena Kapoor Khan's March dump with Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh: 'Started with snow, ended with snacks'

In Pics | Kareena Kapoor Khan's March dump with Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur

MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Step inside Tilak Varma’s home with cosy prayer corner, wooden dining space and relaxing balcony views

MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Step inside Tilak Varma’s home with cosy prayer corner

HomeIndia

INDIA

West Bengal Election 2026: Tennis star Leander Paes joins BJP ahead of assembly polls

Indian tennis icon Leander Paes officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 31, 2026, 02:09 PM IST

West Bengal Election 2026: Tennis star Leander Paes joins BJP ahead of assembly polls
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian tennis great Leander Paes has officially stepped into politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was inducted into the party in the presence of Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Sukanta Majumdar. His entry adds another prominent name from the world of sports to the party’s ranks.

A Stellar Career in Tennis

Born in Kolkata, Paes is regarded as one of the finest doubles players in tennis history. Over a professional journey spanning nearly three decades, he established himself as a global face of Indian tennis. His most notable achievement came at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, where he secured a bronze medal, making him the only Indian to win an Olympic medal in tennis.

Grand Slam Glory and Records

Paes built an extraordinary legacy in doubles tennis, claiming multiple Grand Slam titles. His record includes eight men’s doubles and ten mixed doubles titles, along with a rare career Grand Slam in both formats.

He also formed a highly successful partnership with Mahesh Bhupathi. The duo achieved a historic feat in 1999 by reaching the finals of all four Grand Slam tournaments in a single year, a milestone in Indian tennis history.

Awards and Global Recognition

In recognition of his contributions to sports, Paes has been honoured with some of India’s highest civilian and sporting awards, including the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan.

He also holds the record for the highest number of doubles victories in Davis Cup history. In 2024, Paes was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, becoming the first Asian male player to receive this honour.

A Strategic Political Move

Paes’s decision to join the BJP is being viewed as significant ahead of upcoming political developments, particularly in West Bengal. With his nationwide recognition and popularity, he is expected to appeal to younger voters and sports enthusiasts.

Having retired from professional tennis in 2020, Paes now appears set to begin a new chapter in public service. His transition from sports to politics will be closely watched, especially regarding the role he may play in shaping the political landscape in the coming years.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Shah Rukh Khan gets brutally trolled for calling Pakistan 'great neighbour', Ajmal Kasab 'gentleman' | Viral videos
Shah Rukh Khan gets brutally trolled for calling Pakistan 'great neighbour'
West Bengal Election 2026: Tennis star Leander Paes joins BJP ahead of assembly polls
Bengal Elections 2026: Tennis star Leander Paes joins BJP ahead of assembly poll
Delhi Horror: Man kills wife with mini LPG cylinder in Pul Prahladpur, investigation underway
Delhi Horror: Man kills wife by hitting her with mini gas cylinder, probe on
Bihar Nalanda Stampede: At least 8 women killed at Sheetla Ashtami Temple, CM Nitish Kumar announces Rs 6 lakh ex-gratia
Bihar Nalanda Stampede: At least 8 women killed at Sheetla Ashtami Temple
Bank Holiday April 2026: Banks to remain closed for 14 days next month; Check full list here
Bank Holiday April 2026: Banks to remain closed for 14 days next month
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
CSK vs RR IPL 2026: Step inside Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Rs 8 crore luxurious home with elegant decor, cosy living spaces and scenic balcony views
CSK vs RR IPL 2026: Step inside Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s
In Pics | Kareena Kapoor Khan's March dump with Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh: 'Started with snow, ended with snacks'
In Pics | Kareena Kapoor Khan's March dump with Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur
MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Step inside Tilak Varma’s home with cosy prayer corner, wooden dining space and relaxing balcony views
MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Step inside Tilak Varma’s home with cosy prayer corner
In Pics | Rajat Dalal ties the knot in intimate wedding ceremony, dreamy photos go viral: 'Jeevan ke ek naye pehlu ki shuruaat'
In Pics | Rajat Dalal ties the knot in intimate wedding ceremony, dreamy photos
Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch and more; meet characters who have become internet sensations
Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch shine; meet breakout stars
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement