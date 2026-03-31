West Bengal Election 2026: Tennis star Leander Paes joins BJP ahead of assembly polls

Indian tennis icon Leander Paes officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today.

Indian tennis great Leander Paes has officially stepped into politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was inducted into the party in the presence of Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Sukanta Majumdar. His entry adds another prominent name from the world of sports to the party’s ranks.

A Stellar Career in Tennis

Born in Kolkata, Paes is regarded as one of the finest doubles players in tennis history. Over a professional journey spanning nearly three decades, he established himself as a global face of Indian tennis. His most notable achievement came at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, where he secured a bronze medal, making him the only Indian to win an Olympic medal in tennis.

Grand Slam Glory and Records

Paes built an extraordinary legacy in doubles tennis, claiming multiple Grand Slam titles. His record includes eight men’s doubles and ten mixed doubles titles, along with a rare career Grand Slam in both formats.

He also formed a highly successful partnership with Mahesh Bhupathi. The duo achieved a historic feat in 1999 by reaching the finals of all four Grand Slam tournaments in a single year, a milestone in Indian tennis history.

Awards and Global Recognition

In recognition of his contributions to sports, Paes has been honoured with some of India’s highest civilian and sporting awards, including the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan.

He also holds the record for the highest number of doubles victories in Davis Cup history. In 2024, Paes was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, becoming the first Asian male player to receive this honour.

A Strategic Political Move

Paes’s decision to join the BJP is being viewed as significant ahead of upcoming political developments, particularly in West Bengal. With his nationwide recognition and popularity, he is expected to appeal to younger voters and sports enthusiasts.

Having retired from professional tennis in 2020, Paes now appears set to begin a new chapter in public service. His transition from sports to politics will be closely watched, especially regarding the role he may play in shaping the political landscape in the coming years.