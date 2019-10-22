Bengal does not need NRC, it will never be implemented here: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her government will never allow the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal.

While addressing a public gathering at a Bijoya Sammilani program in Siliguri, Ms Banerjee said, "No one can remove citizens from their own states. Bengal does not need NRC and it will surely not be implemented here. I believe in all religions and no citizen will have to leave their place, whether they are Bengali or from any other religion."

"It is our democratic right to live in our nation, when we are casting our votes here. Bengal is a place of peace and the NRC will destroy that peace, I strongly oppose this. Our government was with you, and will be with you forever," She further said.

Home Minister Amit Shah on various occasions has expressed his interest to implement NRC across all states in the country.

Earlier this month at a public awakening programme on NRC in Kolkata, Amit Shah had said that BJP-led Central government will not allow any "infiltrator" to stay in the county while refugees belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, and Christian religions will be given citizenship.

He had also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government will bring the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) before implementing the NRC.