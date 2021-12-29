Omicron threat: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says this about closing down schools, colleges

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held an administrative review meeting on Wednesday (December 29) amid a rise in the Omicron variant COVID-19 cases. Asking authorities to start Identifying containment zones in Kolkata as COVID-19 cases are on the rise, she hinted at restrictions in the state.

She also asked the authorities to review operations of schools and colleges in view of the rising cases of Omicron and in case, the caseload is rising then schools and colleges can be shut again.

She also asked the Health Secretary to review the situation in the wake of the Omicron variant and if required come up with containment zones from January 3 and also encourage 50 per cent attendance in offices and 50 per cent Work From Home.

Meanwhile, she also urged the Central ministry to first complete the full coverage of the second dose of vaccination and then give a booster dose. She also asked the Centre to review a decision on international flights and train frequency.