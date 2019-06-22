Bengal: BJP's 3-member delegation meets families of deceased in violence-hit Bhatpara

Massive clashes had erupted in the North 24 Parganas district's Bhatpara area, leaving two dead and several others injured on Thursday.

The three-member BJP delegation comprising of MPs SS Ahluwalia, Satpal Singh, and BD Ram, sent to look into the reports of violence against party workers in the northern outskirts of the city visited Bhatpara in West Bengal and met the family of the deceased.

Slogans of "Bengal police haaye haaye! (shame, shame!) Mamata Banerjee haaye haaye!" were heard to be raised during the visit of the BJP delegation.

#WATCH West Bengal: Slogans of "Bengal Police haye haye! Mamata Banerjee haye haye!" raised during the visit of BJP delegation to Bhatpara, North 24 Parganas district. pic.twitter.com/gVV3WoWgsl — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2019

The police, while escorting them, were seen to be resorting to lathicharge to remove locals from the spot.

#WATCH West Bengal: Police use baton to remove locals from the spot in Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas, as a BJP delegation visits the area. pic.twitter.com/wyE7vdJOq6 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2019

Section 144 of the CrPC was earlier imposed by the local administration in the tensed area of Bhatpara, Jaggatdal and other parts of Barrackpore.

Massive clashes had erupted in the North 24 Parganas district's Bhatpara area, leaving two dead and several others injured on Thursday.

BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed "deep grief" at the death of the two people in "police firing", in a press release by the Bharatiya Janata Party yesterday. The 3-member team delegation is supposed to visit the site of the incident, prepare a report based on observations and submit it directly to him, the release said.

BJP National President Shri @AmitShah has expressed deep grief at the death of two people in Police firing in Bhatpara, West Bengal and constituted a 3-member committee. The committee will visit the place of this incident and submit its report to him. pic.twitter.com/6WlaGpgqHm — BJP (@BJP4India) June 21, 2019

The delegation is being led by SS Ahluwalia who said that such incidents of violence are only occurring only in West Bengal. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah is immensely saddened by the violence in Bhatpara. We will talk to the concerned persons and submit a report to him," he added.

While Ahluwalia is an MP from the state, the other two members - Singh and Ram - are former police officers besides being MP from Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand respectively.

Bhatpara had virtually turned into a warzone following the violent incident earlier, and the police had to rush RAF and combat force to bring the situation under control.

The West Bengal police have said that they are investigating the reasons behind the deaths while claiming that the police personnel had only fired in the air to quell violence.

In reaction to the police's claim, Ahluwalia today said, "The police shot them. They had held a press conference and said that they resorted to aerial firing. But if they did that, how did it enter the bodies of people?" He called the entire incident unfortunate by saying that the families of small vendors were finished.

Further, he narrated an incident where he claimed 'a 17-yr-old boy was shot when he going to purchase something'. "The police shot him in his head from point blank range. A vendor was shot and he died on the spot. A third one is in the hospital. 7 people were shot. Police use batons for hooligans and bullets for innocents. All of this should be inquired," Ahluwalia was quoted as saying.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the West Bengal government had earlier shunted out the Barrackpore Police Commissioner to control the situation.

Former Barrackpore Police Commissioner Tanmay Roy Chowdhury was replaced by Manoj Verma who was earlier posted as IG Darjeeling.

The clashes in Bhatpara, which comes under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, are being seen as political moves between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress to establish dominance in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)