Bengal: 6 dead, 27 injured in stampede at Kachua Loknath Temple during Janmashtami celebrations

Headlines

Anupam Kher enjoys Gadar 2 in Gaiety Galaxy, heaps praise for Sunny Deol's film: 'It celebrates multi-culture facet...'

NIA carries out raid in ISIS Pune module case

Haryana news: Accused in Nuh violence Bittu Bajrangi sent to 14-day judicial custody

Meet Gujarat's richest man who earned Rs 8700 crore in 1 day, net worth is Rs 4,34,600 crore

Nushrratt Bharuccha reacts on being replaced with Ananya Panday in Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2: 'It hurts'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anupam Kher enjoys Gadar 2 in Gaiety Galaxy, heaps praise for Sunny Deol's film: 'It celebrates multi-culture facet...'

NIA carries out raid in ISIS Pune module case

Haryana news: Accused in Nuh violence Bittu Bajrangi sent to 14-day judicial custody

Weight loss tips: 7 dry fruits to reduce belly fat

Diabetes tips: 8 Ayurvedic herbs to control blood sugar

5 drinks to prevent fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Anupam Kher enjoys Gadar 2 in Gaiety Galaxy, heaps praise for Sunny Deol's film: 'It celebrates multi-culture facet...'

Nushrratt Bharuccha reacts on being replaced with Ananya Panday in Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2: 'It hurts'

Ahead of Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana shares laughter with Bollywood's OG Dream Girl Hema Malini

HomeIndia

India

Bengal: 6 dead, 27 injured in stampede at Kachua Loknath Temple during Janmashtami celebrations

According to sources, people had been standing under a shop which collapsed due to the heavy rains, leading to a stampede.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 23, 2019, 01:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Six people have died and 27 others injured after a stampede occurred today around 3 AM on the occasion of Janmashtami at the Kachua Loknath Temple in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. As many as five persons are in a critical medical condition following the incident, according to early reports.

Sources say that the pilgrims had been standing next to a shop when the boundary walls of the temple collapsed due to heavy rains, leading to a stampede.

The injured were rushed to several medical centres for urgent attention, including the Basirhat Hospital, National Medical College, and SSKM.

While the family members of the deceased claim that sufficient precautionary measures to avoid a stampede was not taken by the district administration, the officials claimed overcrowding and inclement weather led to the stampede. 

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today visited National Medical College and met the injured, before setting off for the SSKM hospital to meet the rest and ensure proper treatment to the wounded.

“It is extremely unfortunate. I am told it was raining heavily and people were taking cover when suddenly the boundary wall leading to the temple collapsed. We are ensuring all treatment to the deceased and have ordered an enquiry into the incident,” said the Chief Minister. 

She has also announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the family of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh for the critically injured, and Rs 50,000 for others with minor injuries.

Further details are awaited. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Fighter motion poster: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor look dapper; fans call it India's answer to Top Gun

Meet world's richest royal family worth Rs 116.3 lakh crore, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani

OMG 2 box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar film registers best day yet, earns Rs 18.50 crore on Independence Day

This web series' trailer is most watched in India with 76 million views; it's not Mirzapur, The Family Man, Sacred Games

Meet the IIT grad who earns Rs 72.6 lakh per day, he works as a...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE