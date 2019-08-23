Bengal: 6 dead, 27 injured in stampede at Kachua Loknath Temple during Janmashtami celebrations

According to sources, people had been standing under a shop which collapsed due to the heavy rains, leading to a stampede.

Six people have died and 27 others injured after a stampede occurred today around 3 AM on the occasion of Janmashtami at the Kachua Loknath Temple in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. As many as five persons are in a critical medical condition following the incident, according to early reports.

Sources say that the pilgrims had been standing next to a shop when the boundary walls of the temple collapsed due to heavy rains, leading to a stampede.

The injured were rushed to several medical centres for urgent attention, including the Basirhat Hospital, National Medical College, and SSKM.

While the family members of the deceased claim that sufficient precautionary measures to avoid a stampede was not taken by the district administration, the officials claimed overcrowding and inclement weather led to the stampede.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today visited National Medical College and met the injured, before setting off for the SSKM hospital to meet the rest and ensure proper treatment to the wounded.

“It is extremely unfortunate. I am told it was raining heavily and people were taking cover when suddenly the boundary wall leading to the temple collapsed. We are ensuring all treatment to the deceased and have ordered an enquiry into the incident,” said the Chief Minister.

She has also announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the family of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh for the critically injured, and Rs 50,000 for others with minor injuries.

Further details are awaited.